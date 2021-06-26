UrduPoint.com
Aimal Wali To Start Three-day Visit To Karak From June 29

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan would start three-day visit to Karak from June 29 and hold meetings with party workers in various areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan would start three-day visit to Karak from June 29 and hold meetings with party workers in various areas of the district.

According to the Party's press release issued from Bacha Markaz here Saturday, Aimal Wali will also meet with district and Teshil level office bearers and discuss organizational matters of the Party.

The visit planned by Central Working Committee of the Party was also aimed to galvanize the Party, orientation of workers, maintain liaison between the Party leadership and grass root level workers and create opportunities of interaction.

The ANP Provincial President would also visit Bannu and Tank on July 6 and July 13, respectively.

