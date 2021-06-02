UrduPoint.com
Aimal Wali Visits Chairman Senate, Condoles His Aunt's Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan Wednesday visited the residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and condoled the death of his aunt.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Senators Dilawar Khan, Kehda Babar, Haji Hidayatullah and Umar Farooq Kasi were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

