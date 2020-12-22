Aimal Wali vows to protect Pashtuns' rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan Tuesday said that his party would continue the struggle of protecting rights of Pashtuns.

Addressing the 8th death anniversary of Bashir Bilour here, he mentioned that hundreds of ANP workers were targeted and martyred in different terrorist attacks.

He said that voice would be raised for Pashtuns at every available forum, adding, it was also among the objectives of ANP mission.

He also highlighted sacrifice of Bashir Bilour, saying, Shaheed Bashir was a brave and dauntless party worker and his sacrifice would always be remembered.