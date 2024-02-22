AIMS to hold Congenital Heart Disease Health Camp in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Aria Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Quetta will hold a Congenital Health Disease Health Camp and CME in its office located on Spini Road on Saturday, February 24.

A press statement issued here on Thursday said experienced pediatric cardiologists from various reputable centres in the country will be conducting a CHD screening camp followed by CM-a public health approach to CHD.

The Congenital Health Disease Health Camp will start at 9:00 am and will continue till 2:00 pm.

The heart patients mainly the parents of kids patients have been asked to visit the camp to be established at Aria Institute of Medical Sciences Spini Road Quetta.

APP/ask