AIMS To Hold Congenital Heart Disease Health Camp In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Aria Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Quetta will hold a Congenital Health Disease Health Camp and CME in its office located on Spini Road on Saturday, February 24.
A press statement issued here on Thursday said experienced pediatric cardiologists from various reputable centres in the country will be conducting a CHD screening camp followed by CM-a public health approach to CHD.
The Congenital Health Disease Health Camp will start at 9:00 am and will continue till 2:00 pm.
The heart patients mainly the parents of kids patients have been asked to visit the camp to be established at Aria Institute of Medical Sciences Spini Road Quetta.
APP/ask
