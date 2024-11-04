AIMS to hold Sindh Diabetes Conference on Nov 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in collaboration with its Co-Partners would hold the Sindh Diabetes Conference at Indus Hotel on Saturday, 16th November 2024.

The Director clinical sciences Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Sadique Memon informed here on Monday that in this insightful event health care professionals will discuss the latest advancements in diabetes management including Lifestyle Modification, Blood Sugar Control. Metabolism, Reducing risks and prevent Complication,

Prof Abdul Basit and Prof. Zaman Shaikh will be the chief guests on the occasion while Dr. Nadeem Naeem, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, Dr. Sarwat Anjum and Miss Erum Ghafoor will speak on the topic.

Conference will also feature workshops on Diabetic Foot , Diet and education to be conducted by Dr. Farooque Chohan, Miss Khadija and Mrs Rafia respectively.

