Aini Defends PhD Dissertation In Pharmacy

Published July 20, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Aini Khan of the Department of Pharmacy, University of Swabi on Wednesday defended her PhD dissertation and completed the degree.

Prof. Dr Syed Muhammad Mukarram Shah supervised her work and her co-supervisor was Dr M Saeed Jan while the external examiner was Prof.

Dr Fazli Nasir from University of Peshawar.

The topic of her thesis was "Synthesis, Molecular Docking and Possible Anti-Inflammatory Mechanisms of Succinimides Derivatives".

