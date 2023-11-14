Open Menu

AIOU 17 Students Present Synopses In BASR Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AIOU 17 students present synopses in BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A total of 17 students from different departments of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have presented synopses during the 66th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR).

The scholars included 5 from the Department of History, 2 from Mass Communication, 3 from Agricultural Sciences, 2 from education, 2 from Arabic, and 3 scholars from the Department of business Management.

The 66th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at the university. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, presided over the meeting.

The Directorate of BASR organized the meeting and the Director BASR, Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah, presented a detailed report on the implementation of the decisions made during the previous meeting, as well as the agenda for the current session.

All four deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments and a permanent member of the board, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Khushk was also present at the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Tanveer Anjum, Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Usman Mustafa, Dr. Anila Afzal, Dr. Wajiha Shahid, Dr. Usman and Dr. Azhar Mehmood were the subject specialists.

The research topics were approved with minor changes.

The board directed some PhD scholars to refine the synopses further and present them in the next meeting.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood urged the deans, and heads of the departments that considering the current situation, students should be given such topics which could contribute for the country in any aspect.

Related Topics

Business Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University From Arab

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan