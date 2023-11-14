AIOU 17 students present synopses in BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A total of 17 students from different departments of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have presented synopses during the 66th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR).

The scholars included 5 from the Department of History, 2 from Mass Communication, 3 from Agricultural Sciences, 2 from education, 2 from Arabic, and 3 scholars from the Department of business Management.

The 66th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at the university. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, presided over the meeting.

The Directorate of BASR organized the meeting and the Director BASR, Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah, presented a detailed report on the implementation of the decisions made during the previous meeting, as well as the agenda for the current session.

All four deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments and a permanent member of the board, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Khushk was also present at the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Tanveer Anjum, Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Usman Mustafa, Dr. Anila Afzal, Dr. Wajiha Shahid, Dr. Usman and Dr. Azhar Mehmood were the subject specialists.

The research topics were approved with minor changes.

The board directed some PhD scholars to refine the synopses further and present them in the next meeting.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood urged the deans, and heads of the departments that considering the current situation, students should be given such topics which could contribute for the country in any aspect.