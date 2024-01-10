Open Menu

AIOU 2-Day Open EXPO & Career Councilling Event To Begin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

AIOU 2-Day Open EXPO & Career Councilling Event to begin

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan.10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2024) Altaf Hamid Rao.

State-run Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Mirpur has announced to hold 2-day AIOU Open Expo and Career Counselling event from January 24, it was officially said.

"The dynamic event aims to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking educational and career advancement", said Mr. Faisal Shehzad, Regional Director AIOU Mirpur Regional Campus.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Mr. Faisal said that the Expo will feature stalls from a diverse range of institutions, including educational, language, vocational training, skill-based, commerce, and IT institutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from these institutions, fostering connections and gaining insights into various educational and career paths.

"In addition to the institution stalls, the event will host subject experts and career counseling sessions to guide participants in making informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

The presence of experts in various fields will ensure a well-rounded perspective on available opportunities", he underlined.

One of the unique features of the event is its commitment to environmental sustainability. Following the expo, a plantation drive will be conducted, contributing to the local ecosystem and reinforcing the organizers' dedication to a greener future, the RD AIOU Mirpur Regional Campus said.

"We believe in empowering individuals to make informed choices about their education and careers. The AIOU Open Expo and Career Counselling event is designed to be a one-stop destination for exploration of counselling", he said.

The event will take place at AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur, providing a convenient and accessible location for attendees. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to discover a myriad of educational and career prospects, the Regional Campus chief said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Guide Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University January Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

43 minutes ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

43 minutes ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

48 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

48 minutes ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

50 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

48 minutes ago
Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

48 minutes ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

51 minutes ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

51 minutes ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

1 hour ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

51 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan