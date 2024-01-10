AIOU 2-Day Open EXPO & Career Councilling Event to begin

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan.10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2024) Altaf Hamid Rao.

State-run Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Mirpur has announced to hold 2-day AIOU Open Expo and Career Counselling event from January 24, it was officially said.

"The dynamic event aims to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking educational and career advancement", said Mr. Faisal Shehzad, Regional Director AIOU Mirpur Regional Campus.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Mr. Faisal said that the Expo will feature stalls from a diverse range of institutions, including educational, language, vocational training, skill-based, commerce, and IT institutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from these institutions, fostering connections and gaining insights into various educational and career paths.

"In addition to the institution stalls, the event will host subject experts and career counseling sessions to guide participants in making informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

The presence of experts in various fields will ensure a well-rounded perspective on available opportunities", he underlined.

One of the unique features of the event is its commitment to environmental sustainability. Following the expo, a plantation drive will be conducted, contributing to the local ecosystem and reinforcing the organizers' dedication to a greener future, the RD AIOU Mirpur Regional Campus said.

"We believe in empowering individuals to make informed choices about their education and careers. The AIOU Open Expo and Career Counselling event is designed to be a one-stop destination for exploration of counselling", he said.

The event will take place at AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur, providing a convenient and accessible location for attendees. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to discover a myriad of educational and career prospects, the Regional Campus chief said.