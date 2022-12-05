AIOU accelerates dispatching books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of delivering books to the students enrolled in matriculation and FA programs offered in the autumn 2022 semester.

The process of dispatching books to students enrolled in BA (Associate Degree) programs has been accelerated.

AIOU administration is ensuring the speedy delivery of books as per the academic Calendar.

Meanwhile, the assignment submission schedule for matriculation and FA programs is announced, and tutors have also been appointed. Students can get their tutors' information from CMS portal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has provided soft copies of all the books online on the AIOU website (www.

aiou.edu.pk). The provision of online books has eliminated complaints of delayed delivery of books.

According to Director of Admissions and Mailing, the university is printing and dispatching books only for the students enrolled in matriculation, FA, and BA programs, while the printing of books for other programs has been discontinued.

Therefore, students are instructed to download books from the website and start working on their assignments and preparing for their final examination.

All the course books are also available at libraries of regional campuses for students' facilitation.