AIOU accelerates dispatching books to BA students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of delivering books to the students enrolled in Matric and FA programs for autumn semester 2023.

According to AIOU, the process of dispatching books to students of BA (Associate Degree) programs has been accelerated. Books have been sent to 5 thousand students in associate degree program.

Vice Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the Mailing section to complete the book delivery process for students enrolled in BA (Associate Degree) programs before the deadline for the first assignment, which is January 10th.

The mailing department has expedited the book delivery process to meet this target. Moreover, students enrolled in matriculation, FA, and BA programs can track their book delivery status on the Pakistan Post Office website.