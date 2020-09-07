UrduPoint.com
AIOU Accepts Applications For Admissions In Teachers Training Programmes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is accepting admission forms for its teachers training programmes for 1 year MEd, 1.5/2.5 and 4-year BEd.

According to a press release on Monday, MEd programme is offered in five fields of specializations including elementary teacher education, distance and non-formal education, teacher education, science education and special education.

Eligibility criterion for admission in 1.5 year BEd programme is MA/MSc or BS/BA Honors while candidates with BA/BSc in 2nd division or equivalent education are eligible to apply for admission in 2.5-year BEd (elementary education) program.

Students having BA/BSc in 2nd division can apply for 2.

5-year B Ed (science education) program while students with FA/FSc in 2nd division can apply for 4-year B Ed program.

Moreover, admission forms for FA/FSc will be accepted by September 15 with 500 rupees late fee charges. Prospectuses and admission forms for all of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester are available at the main campus of the university, regional offices/centers and sales points established throughout the country.

Information about the sales points can be obtained from the university website or helpline 468-112-111-051. Candidates will present only challan form to deposit fee at any of the branch of ABL. MCB, UBL and FWB.

