AIOU admission tests commence from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to start conducting of admission tests for all merit-based programmes from February 17 which will continue till February 24.

First and second merit lists of the successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website on February 25, and March 3, respectively, it said in a statement on Monday.

The University has also dispatched entry tests call letters to the candidates. Those who have received these letters should reach their designated test centers in time.

However, if some has not yet received this information, they either contact their respective regional office or reach test centers on scheduled date and time, they would be permitted to appear in the entry tests provided their Names are included in the lists for entry test released by the university.

Merit based programs include PhD, MS/M Phil, M Sc (Honors) and various BS programs.

Prof Dr Zia Ul – Qayyum, VC, AIOU instructed the admission department to follow HEC's guidelines in true letter and spirit to ensure transparency in the entire process of conducting admission tests/ interviews and finalization of merit lists.