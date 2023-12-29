Open Menu

AIOU Admissions For Spring 2024 Semester To Commence From January 15

December 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the admissions for the Spring 2024 semester (first phase) across the country, including AJK and GB, on January 15, 2024.

The admissions in this phase include Matric (General), Matric Dars e Nizami (Sanwiya Ama), F.A (General), F.A Dars e Nizami (Sanwiya Khasa), I.Com, certificate courses, BS (face to face), MPhil, and PhD programs, said a press release issued here Friday.

The AIOU has expanded its educational network to cater to the needs of overseas Pakistanis and international students.

Individuals residing in any country worldwide can now enroll in matriculation, intermediate and I.

Com programs to enhance their educational qualifications. The admissions process is entirely online and all academic activities, from admission to the issuance of certificates/degrees, will be managed through the online system.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15, 2024.

Admission in BS (face to face) MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

