ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing admissions in second phase of semester spring 2022 across Pakistan including all four provinces, AJK and GB.

According to AIOU, the programs offered during this phase include BA (Associate Degree), B Com, BS (ODL), B.Ed and MA. International students as well as overseas Pakistanis, residing in any country of the world, can apply to get admissions in these programs.

All academic activities for international students will be conducted online ranging from submission of admission application form to the issuance of certificate/degree.

Admission application forms and prospectuses for all these programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on March 1, 2022.

Moreover, admissions for the programs offered in the first phase of semester spring 2022 are in progress till February 22 including matriculation, FA and I Com. However, admissions have been closed for face to face programs including BS, MS/M Phil and PhD.