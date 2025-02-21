Open Menu

AIOU Admissions Open For Spring 2025:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

AIOU admissions open for spring 2025:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced admissions for the Associate Degree Program (ADP), Bachelor of Science (BS), and Bachelor of education (B.Ed) programs for the spring 2025 semester.

According to Regional Director AIOU Dr. Zubair Ahmad Shah,the Allama Iqbal Open University was the only university offering over 20 subject choices in the two-year ADP program.

Additionally, BS programs were available in more than 12 disciplines, while students aiming for a career in teaching, B.Ed programs of 1.5 and 2.5 years were also being offered,he said.

The Regional Director AIOU said the university also opened admissions for over 20 Postgraduate Diploma and Certificate programs, with the last date to apply set for March 5.

For further details, interested candidates can contact the regional office at phone number, 048-3211218, 048-3211217, he added.

