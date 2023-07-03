AIOU admissions start from July 15

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Under the auspicious of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), admissions to programmes of Matriculation, FA, Dars-e-Nizami, IT will start from July 15, 2023.

This was stated by AIOU Regional Director Zubair Ahmad Shah while taking to APP, here on Monday.

He said that prospectus sale points were being set up in every tehsil, while SWIFT centres would also be established for the first time in the region where prospectus would also be available.

The open university is the largest distance education provider in Pakistan and it provides admissions to various programs twice a year, he added.