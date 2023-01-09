AIOU admissions to commence from Jan 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence admissions of the Spring 2023 semester (first phase) across the country, including AJK and GB on January 15 (Sunday).

According to the AIOU spokesperson, the admissions of matriculation, middle-tech, intermediate, I Com and certificate courses offered in the first phase will continue till February 21, while admissions to BS (face-to-face), MS, MPhil and PhD programs will be accepted from January 15 to February 15, 2023.

Admissions in the second phase will be offered from March 1, 2023, which includes teacher training programs, associate degree (BA) and BS (ODL) programs.

Prospectus and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15.

Admission to BS (face-to-face), MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via the online system, whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In the case of online submission of admission application forms, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application forms to the university.