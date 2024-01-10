AIOU admissions to commence from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the admissions for the Spring 2024 semester (first phase) across the country, including AJK and GB, on January 15, 2024 while admissions in second phase will start from March 1.

The admissions in first phase include Matric, FA, I.Com, certificate courses, BS (face to face), MPhil, and PhD programs, said a press release on Wednesday.

The teacher training programs, Associate Degree (BA), Post Graduate Diploma and BS (ODL) programs will be offered in second phase.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the regional heads of university to enable facilitation centres to support students.

The students will be able to use computer and internet facilities in the regional offices of the university. SWIFT Centers have also been established across the country to provide information and support to students.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15, 2024.

Admission in BS (face to face) MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied online whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.