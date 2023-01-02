AIOU admissions to commence from January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing admissions for the Spring 2023 semester (first phase), throughout the country including AJK and GB on January 15, 2023.

The admissions of matriculation, middle-tech, intermediate, I. Com and certificate courses offered in the first phase will continue till February 21, 2023, while admissions in BS (face to face), MS, M.Phil and PhD programs will be open from January 15 to February 15, 2023, a press release on Monday said.

Admissions in the second phase will be offered from March 1, 2023.

AIOU has extended its educational network for overseas Pakistanis and now Pakistanis residing in any country of the world, or any international student can get admission in matriculation, intermediate and I Com programs to enhance their educational qualification.

These admissions are offered through the online management system. All academic activities ranging from admission to the issuance of certificate/degree will be managed online.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15, 2022.

Admission in BS (face to face), MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I. Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission application forms, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.