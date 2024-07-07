Open Menu

AIOU Admissions To Commence From July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester (first phase) across the country from July 15.

Admissions in first phase include Matric, FA, BS (face to face), MS, MPhil, and PhD programs, said a press release here on Sunday.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on July 15, 2024

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the regional heads of university to enable facilitation centers to support students. SWIFT Centers have also been established across the country to provide information and support to students. Details of all swift centers are available on website.

