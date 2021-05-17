AIOU adopting key measures to enable students to access information online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is adopting key measures to provide relevant and necessary information online to enable students to access it easily and efficiently within the backdrop of the 3rd wave of COVID-19.

Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, university has activated and strengthened its helpline service and all key information related to examinations, workshop and tutorial schedules, results, assignments and coursebooks has been uploaded on the university website (www.aiiou.edu.pk).

Moreover, the students may call the helpline 468-112-111-051 for any further information.

The students and tutors are advised to visit AIOU regional centers in case of a dire need only while strictly observing COVID-19 SOPs. They may contact the regional offices via telephone calls. Telephone numbers of all regional offices are also available online on the university website.

Moreover, challan forms of all kinds, application forms for the issuance of certificate/degrees, change in name and address, migration and NOC, etc. can be downloaded from the university website and dispatched at the postal addresses of the university.