AIOU Adopts New Admissions' Plan To Facilitate Students

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:36 PM

AIOU adopts new admissions' plan to facilitate students

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold admissions for each semester in two phases to make the process more efficient and to facilitate its over 1.4 million students around the country.The plan as approved by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum is also aimed at streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination. As per the new schedule, the admissions (autumn 2019) for Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) will start from July 15.The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12.

As per new schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation Centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.The programs being offered in the upcoming semester from July 15 include short-term Educational program (STEP) and Open Tech (OT).The programs of MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS include M.Phil/PhD chemistry, PhD Physics, M.

Phil Mass Communication, M.Phil Physics, BS Physics and BS CS.

