AIOU Advertises Vacancies To Regularize The Services Of Temporary Employees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has advertised more than 200 vacancies in the second phase of the regularization of services of its temporary employees.

According to AIOU sources, the temporary employees are hired for 59 days as per the need and requirements of various services departments.

At present more than 250 temporary workers are serving in various departments. The renewal of the hiring of such employees depends on further needs and requisition from the concerned departments. Hence, the rumors about termination are false, manipulated and baseless rather the university has created the opportunity for temporary employees to get regularized by advertising the vacant posts.

AIOU has initiated the process of regularization of services of temporary employees two years ago on the recommendations of the Executive Council of AIOU.

In the first phase, the services of more than 200 employees were regularized.

In the second phase, the university has advertised around 230 posts of BPS 2 to 5 to give the chance to temporary employees to get their services regularized. The university also has a plan to further advertise around 100 posts of BPS 5 to 15 in the next phase soon.

The spokesman of AIOU told that the university considered its temporary employees as a valuable asset being trained and experienced pool of workers and aspires them to be inducted in regular employment through the transparent, equity-based fair process as per the directions of Executive Council of AIOU.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterates his firm resolve towards employees' welfare which is evident from the transparent, merit-based, and fair completion of the first phase in less than two years. He further assured to expedite the process of the second phase in the shortest possible time as well.

