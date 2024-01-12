AIOU aims to enroll maximum students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has issued guidelines to assist students with the upcoming admissions for the spring semester of 2024.

The vice chancellor has instructed regional heads to spread awareness about free matriculation education for students from Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and merged districts (previously known as FATA) to encourage the enrollment of maximum out-of-school children in the matriculation program. He has directed regional heads to ensure that admission awareness reaches every interested individual so that they can take advantage of this opportunity to continue their education.

Dr. Nasir has approved the establishment of prospectus sale points at the Union Council level across the country to ensure the availability of matriculation and FA programs prospectus and admission forms at the nearest places to the students.

As per the instructions of VC, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the regional offices have set up the facility centers on the campuses and alerted the SWIFT centers established across the country to support and guide the students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the admissions of Matric, FA, BS (face-to-face programs), MS, MPhil and PhD programs of AIOU for the spring semester 2024 (first phase) are commencing across the country from March 15.

The second phase admissions will start from March 1 which will include Teacher Training Programs, Associate Degree Programs, Post Graduate Diploma Programs and BS (ODL Programs).

The admission forms and prospectus of the first phase programs will be available from 15th January on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.