AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education across country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Nasreen Hameed Khan on Monday said that the aim of the university was to provide higher education to male and female students without any discrimination on the basis of reasonable fees.

In an interview with APP, the Regional Director AIOU Rawalpindi said this is the reason why more than 11 lac students from Matriculation to PhD have chosen Allama Iqbal Open University for their education.

Khan said, "We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission. The importance of the degree of Allama Iqbal Open University is recognized at the international level, and students who want to get higher education

at low fees should enroll in Allama Iqbal Open University."

"There are 54 regional offices of the university across the country, which provide online services to their students to acquire education at par with international educational standards. I will continue the struggle to popularize education throughout my life, this is the goal of my life. Our slogan is "Education for All", she said.

Speaking in an important conversation, Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University Nasreen Hameed Khan said that Allama Iqbal Open University is

the best educational institution for deserving students.

A student who secures 33% marks in FA is eligible to be admission to the BA program of Open University, while such a facility is not provided by private educational institutions. This is the reason why many students are deprived of higher education in the name of merit.

Regional Director Nasreen Hameed Khan said that the university also introduces two and a half and two-year BS programs.

"We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission, the university offers online courses every year. Students are given face-to-face coaching, she said.

She added that workshops and seminars are organized from time to time for educational guidance.

"Let me tell you here that from January 15, MPhil and PhD students will be able to take admission in the university. Our university also has the same status as the other universities of HEC. The doors of our university are always open for every student.

Those students who are unable to get higher education from expensive university.

Our university provides the same high education to its students at a very low fee. We also provide financial assistants to all deserving students," the Regional Director said.

Nasreen Hamid Khan said that due to economic constraints, the fees of Matric, FA and BA students are reduced or waived off. The university provides free education to orphans, widows, transgenders, blind and prisoners.50% fee is waived for disabled people.

Regional Director Rawalpindi, Nasreen Hameed Khan said that the districts of Murree and Rawalpindi are included in my responsibilities. So far 26,000 students submitted their admission.There are 54 regional offices of the university across the country, which provide online services for students to acquire education at international level. The struggle to popularize education is the purpose of my life.

