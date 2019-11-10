AIOU allows admission in post-graduates programs till November 15

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive admission forms of M.Sc/MA/M.Ed/Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA and Diploma programmes till November 15.

The admission' date for these programmes has been extended on the demand of the interested students. However, they have to pay 50 percent extra charges to get them enrolled in semester, autumn 2019, said a press release.

The facility has been extended to both, continuing and fresh students, said Director Admissions.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the eligible students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been made available at the sale points, the university's regional campuses and coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas. The same has also been placed at the university's website.

Online admission facility was also available.The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process, through digital transformation.

Special facilitating Desks have set up at the University's regional offices across the country to guide and help the students.