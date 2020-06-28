UrduPoint.com
AIOU Allows PG Continuing Students To Deposit Fee Till June 30

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

AIOU allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing students to deposit fee for admissions in their respective programs for semester Spring 2020 till June 30.

The Post-Graduate programs for which the facility was provided include: BA, BS (ODL), B.Ed, M.Ed, M.A, MSc and Post-Graduate diploma.

The date was extended on the demand received from the students through various email messages, as well as keeping in view the current crisis of COVID-19, said Director Admissions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum hoped that the students will avail the opportunity of depositing the fee before the expiry date in order to continue their future study uninterrupted.

