AIOU Announce Closure Of MS/M.Phil, PhD Programs Admissions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

AIOU announce closure of MS/M.Phil, PhD programs admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set February 14 (Monday) as the last day for admission in the programs offered in the spring 2022 semester including PhD, MS/M Phil, M.Sc Hons and BS (face to face programs).

According to AIOU, the admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the University's website. Students can apply through online mode only. Admission in BS programs will be given purely on merit basis.

It is necessary to pass the entry test to get admission in M.Sc Hons, MS/M.Phil and PhD. Entry tests are scheduled to be held from 17th to 24th February.

The first merit list will be displayed on the website on February 25 whereas the fee submission deadline is March 3. The second merit list will be uploaded on March 4 and the last date for fee submission will be March 11. Special care will be taken for transparency.

It is pertinent to mention here that admissions in Matric, FA and I.Com will continue till February 22. Students have the facility to apply manually or through online mode in these programs.

In case of online application, it will not be necessary to send the printed admission form to the university.

