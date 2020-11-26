AIOU announce matriculation results spring semester-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced matriculation results for spring semester-2020.

The results have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The results cards were being sent to the students through postal services.

According to the Controller of Examinations on Thursday, the process of compilation of intermediate results has been expedited and results were expected to be announced in the 1st week if December.

Moreover, university has uploaded confirmed admission data of BA/BS/MA/M Sc/B Ed/ M Ed and ADE programs.

The candidates of these programs might verify their admission confirmation from the university website.

The candidates who have not yet received admission confirmation are instructed to keep accessing university website till December 30 as university was uploading data on the daily basis.