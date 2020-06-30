AIOU announces 30th August as last date for submission of assignments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday issued the assignment submission schedule for Matric and FA programmes semester Spring 2020.

According to the Controller of Examinations of the University, 30th August will be the last date for assignment submission of all full credit and half credit courses of both matric and FA programmes.

He informed that keeping in view the pandemic situation of Covid 19 in the country, Vice Chancellor of the AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zial-ul-Qayyum has directed the Directorate of Regional Services and Regional centres across the country to allow the students of matric and FA programmes to submit their assignments (four assignments of full credit courses and two assignments of half credit courses) by August 30.

However, the students will be required to enclose each assignment in a separate envelope. It is to mention here that around 200,000 students from all parts of the country have been enrolled in matric and FA level programmes of the university.

Meanwhile, Director Admission has informed that books have been dispatched to all the students of Matric and FA programmes, and those students who have not received their books yet should visit the university website (https://www.aiou.edu.pk/) and search the status of their books.

Tutors' appointment for all the courses of matric and FA programmes throughout the country is in progress.