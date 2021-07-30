AIOU announces admission schedule for Autumn 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Center Moro, Mohsin Khan on Friday has announced that the admissions process at the University in Matric General, Matric Dars Nizami, Intermediate General, Intermediate Commerce and Dars Nizami for first phase of Autumn Semester 2021 would continue till September 6, 2021.

He told that under the new policy of Allama Iqbal University, producing of eight class passing certificate was not necessary for admission to Matric General, any male or female who can read and write is eligible for admission on the basis of his or her National Identity Card to continue his/her studies. He advised the general public especially the women to take benefit of the admission facility and recommence their journey of studies in order to play their positive role in the society.