AIOU announces admission schedule for merit-based programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the admission schedule for merit-based (face-to-face) programs offered in the first phase of semester autumn 2023 admissions.

According to AIOU, face-to-face programs offered in this phase include BS, MBA, M.Sc (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses of these programs are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). New students can apply online till August 15, while current students in these programs (continuing students) can enroll in the next semester till August 22.

The entrance test/interviews for admission to MPhil, MS, and Ph.D programs will be held from August 17-23.

According to the details, the tests/interviews of the Faculty of education will be held on August 17-18.

Tests/interviews for the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities are scheduled on August 18-19, the Faculty of Science on August 21-22 while Tests/Interviews for the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies will be held on August 22-23.

Merit Lists of successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website within two weeks.