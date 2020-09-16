AIOU announces admissions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Wednesday has announced that admission in B.S (four years programme), M.A, MS.c, Teachers training Programmes and Post Gradue Diploma 2020 have been started from September 1st, 2020, said a handout here.

According to AIOU Regional Director Sukkur, the admission form can be obtained from AIOU Regional office Sukkur till October 15th 2020.

Further information about the AIOU admission can be obtained by visiting Sukkur Regional Campus, at the university website; https://online.aiou.edu.pk or telephone numbers 071- 5807213.