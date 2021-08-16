UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Admissions For Autumn 2021 Semester

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

AIOU announces admissions for autumn 2021 semester

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dadu campus has announced that admissions for Autumn 2021 semester are open.

In a statement on Monday, the Regional Director said that the last date to submit the admission forms is in phase-1 Matric general, matric dars Nizami, Intermediate general,Intermediate Commerce and Dars Nizami is 6th September 2021.

Director said that as per the new policy of the University, pass certificate of 8th class for the admission in Matric general was not required and a candidate having writing/ reading skill was eligible for getting admission in Matric general by submitting his CNIC.

Special concession in fees was also given to Poor and needy candidates. The Regional Director further said that working women and house wives could avail opportunities to get education at home. For further information Desirous candidates can visit official website www.online,aiou, edu.pk.

