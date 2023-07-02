Open Menu

AIOU Announces Admissions For Autumn 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

AIOU announces admissions for Autumn 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule for the admissions in the semester of Autumn 2023.

According to the AIOU, the admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will commence from July 15, while the admissions for the second phase will start from September 1 across the country.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has given the approval to establish information counters, facilitation centers and prospectus sale points across the country to facilitate the students at the nearest places to their residences.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed regional heads to guide the students properly.

He directed regional heads, tutors, and resource persons to actively participate in the admission campaign to ensure that no child is left out of school.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on July 15, 2023. Admission in BS (face to face), MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission application form, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.

