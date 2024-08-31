AIOU Announces Admissions For Autumn 2024, Phase-II
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the second phase of admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester.
According to the AIOU, the programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree in Arts (B.A. General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com), BBA, Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programs, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses.
Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university's website.
According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, Director Admissions, forms for Associate Degrees (B.
A/B.Com) and B.Ed programs are also available at the university's regional offices and designated sale points across the country.
For more information on admissions, candidates can contact the university's regional offices or call the university's helpline at 051-111-112-468.
Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has directed the heads of all regional offices across the country to guide and support prospective students.
He has also instructed that those without access to computers and the internet be provided with free access to these facilities at the offices to easily apply for admissions.
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPT takes precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone risk in Karachi: Spokesperson3 minutes ago
-
Tarar decries journal's failed attempt to damage Pakistan's relations with China3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122's satellite stations to set new standards in emergency response: DG says23 minutes ago
-
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army32 minutes ago
-
National Front lauds SAS Geelani's indomitable role in Kashmir's freedom struggle33 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris enduring suffering under Indian occupation for past 77 years: Mirwaiz33 minutes ago
-
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Engineer Sajid Baloch posted as Secretary Science, Technology43 minutes ago
-
'Baghderi Swat' emerging as premier tourism hotspot to lure national, foreign visitors53 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Six water thieves held1 hour ago
-
Collective action urges to safeguard youth mental well-being from smart-phone, social media harm2 hours ago