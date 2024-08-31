Open Menu

AIOU Announces Admissions For Autumn 2024, Phase-II

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

AIOU announces admissions for Autumn 2024, Phase-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the second phase of admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester.

According to the AIOU, the programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree in Arts (B.A. General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com), BBA, Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programs, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university's website.

According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, Director Admissions, forms for Associate Degrees (B.

A/B.Com) and B.Ed programs are also available at the university's regional offices and designated sale points across the country.

For more information on admissions, candidates can contact the university's regional offices or call the university's helpline at 051-111-112-468.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has directed the heads of all regional offices across the country to guide and support prospective students.

He has also instructed that those without access to computers and the internet be provided with free access to these facilities at the offices to easily apply for admissions.

