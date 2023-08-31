AIOU announces admissions for BA, B.Ed programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced to initiate admissions for the second phase of semester Autumn 2023 from Friday (Sept 1).

Programs offered in this phase included Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programmes, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programmes, Postgraduate diploma and certificate courses, said a news release.

The admission forms and prospectus of all the programmes are available on the university website.

Admission forms for the Associate Degree programs (BA, B.Com) and B.Ed program are now available at the University's Regional Offices and SWIFT Centers throughout the country.

All the necessary information is available in the prospectus and the deadline for admissions is October 17 . Candidates may call the university helpline at 051-111 112 468 for further information.