AIOU announces admissions for Spring 2024 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the admissions for the first phase of Spring 2024 semester across the country, including AJK and GB from Monday, January 15.

Admissions in this phase include Matric, FA, I.Com, certificate courses, BS (face to face), MS/MPhil, and PhD programs. Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), said a press release issued here Sunday.

Admission in BS (face to face) MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied online whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

The admission forms and prospectuses for certificate courses, matriculation, FA programs are also available at university's main campus, regional campuses, swift centers and prospectus sale points established across the country. Admissions in second phase will commence from March 1, 2024.