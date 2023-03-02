UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Admissions For Spring Semester:

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023

AIOU announces admissions for spring semester:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has announced the admissions for spring semester 2023.

Regional Director Zubair Ahmad Shah while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that BA (ADP) passed students could now enroll in BS and get a degree equivalent to MA after completing the degree.

For admission in BA, the educational qualification must be at least second division.

He said that apart from this, online certificate courses and BBA admissions have also been started for which students could get prospectus from Iqbal Open University Sargodha Regional Campus or can also apply for online admission.

Students could visit Allama Iqbal Open University website www.aiou.edu.pk to get further information regarding admissions, he added.

