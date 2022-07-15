UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Admissions In First Phase

Published July 15, 2022

AIOU announces admissions in first phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the admissions for the autumn semester 2022 yesterday.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, students who are willing to take admission in matric and FA have been provided with both the facilities for submitting admission forms online or sending them by post.

In case of online submission of the form, it will not be necessary to print the admission form and send it to the University. While, students applying for BS, MBA, M.Phil, or PhD programs, can only apply online.

Prospectus sale points have been set up at the Union Council level across the country to facilitate students seeking admission in Matric and FA programs from where students can obtain prospectuses and admission forms.

According to Director Admissions, the addresses of the prospectus sale points have been uploaded on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk. Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are also available on the University website.

"Facilitation Centers" have also been set up in all the Regional Offices of the University for the guidance and assistance of the students where they will be provided information regarding admissions and they will be assisted in submitting the forms online.

Students can use the free internet and computer lab facilities in the regional offices.

