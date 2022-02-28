AIOU announces admissions in second phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the schedule of admissions for the spring semester 2022.

According to the Controller Examination, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, the admission for the second phase will start from March 1.

Programs offered in this phase includes BA (Associate Degree), BBA, MA, M.Sc, Postgraduate diploma, BS programs, Teacher Training Programs (MA, M.Ed and B.Ed), certificate courses and Associate degree programs.

It is pertinent to mention here that, all the admissions will take place online. Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university's website www.

aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, final exams of Matric, I.Com and FA programs offered in semester Autumn 2021 will begin across the country from March 1 (Tuesday) and will continue till April 12.

The roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses and also uploaded on students' CMS accounts.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students' residences or workplaces. All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams' process.