AIOU announces admissions in semester Autumn 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing admissions in the semester Autumn 2023 from Saturday, July 15 across the country.

To provide facilities to the students near their residences, the AIOU has set up more than 100 prospectus sale points other than 54 regional offices of the university.

According to the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, information counters and facilitation centers are set up in regional offices to guide students.

The programs offered in the first phase include Matric (General), Matric (Dars e Nizami), Matric (Open Courses), FA (General), FA (Dars e Nizami), FA (Open Courses), I.Com, middle tech, certificate courses BS, MBA, MPhil/MS, and PhD programs.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only university in the country which provides free matriculation education to the students of Balochistan, merged districts and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The last date for admission in Matric, FA, Middle Tech and Certificate courses is September 5, while the last date for admission in BS, MS, MPhil and PhD programs is August 15.

Admission to BS (face to face), MS/MPhil and Ph.D programs can only be applied online at https://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk. Admission forms for matriculation and intermediate are available on the website and prospectus sale points, and these forms can be submitted manually and via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission forms, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.

Overseas Pakistani and international students can also enroll in matriculation, FA, and I.Com programs being offered through online management system. All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online.

Overseas Pakistanis can download the prospectus and form from http://online.aiou.edu.pk. For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175 or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk(Directorate of Public Relations, AIOU)