Open Menu

AIOU Announces Admissions In Semester Autumn 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AIOU announces admissions in semester autumn 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday commenced the admissions for matriculation to Ph.D. programs in the autumn semester of 2023 across the country.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Vice Chancellor of AIOU, has desired that not a single student should be deprived of higher and quality education owing to lack of financial resources.

In this regard, AIOU is providing scholarships, fee concessions, and financial assistance schemes for underprivileged and marginalized strata living in far-flung areas of the country.

Moreover, to utilize these schemes, deserving candidates are required to contact their respective regional offices of AIOU established in all four provinces of Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The financial assistance committee of AIOU will assess the needs of the students and will make recommendations. This initiative will play a key role in eradicating illiteracy across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is playing its due role in the process of national progress and development as well as bringing the out-of-school children into the educational network by providing free matriculation education to the people of Balochistan, merged districts (former FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Vice Chancellor, has instructed the concerned regional directors to spread this message in these regions so that not a single student is deprived of this facility of AIOU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan FATA Education Student Gilgit Baltistan Progress Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

2 hours ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan