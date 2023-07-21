AIOU announces admissions in semester autumn 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday commenced the admissions for matriculation to Ph.D. programs in the autumn semester of 2023 across the country.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Vice Chancellor of AIOU, has desired that not a single student should be deprived of higher and quality education owing to lack of financial resources.

In this regard, AIOU is providing scholarships, fee concessions, and financial assistance schemes for underprivileged and marginalized strata living in far-flung areas of the country.

Moreover, to utilize these schemes, deserving candidates are required to contact their respective regional offices of AIOU established in all four provinces of Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The financial assistance committee of AIOU will assess the needs of the students and will make recommendations. This initiative will play a key role in eradicating illiteracy across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is playing its due role in the process of national progress and development as well as bringing the out-of-school children into the educational network by providing free matriculation education to the people of Balochistan, merged districts (former FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Vice Chancellor, has instructed the concerned regional directors to spread this message in these regions so that not a single student is deprived of this facility of AIOU.