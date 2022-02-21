UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Admissions In Spring 2022 Semester By Feb 22

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

AIOU announces admissions in Spring 2022 semester by Feb 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set February 22 as the last day for admission in the programs offered in the Spring 2022 semester including Matric, FA and I.Com.

According to AIOU, the admission in second phase will commence from March 1 across Pakistan.

BA (Associate Degree), B.Com, BS (ODL), B.Ed and Masters programs will be offered in second phase.

Overseas Pakistani and international students can also take admission in these programs.

All academic activities for international students will be conducted online. Admission application forms and prospectuses for all these programs will be available online on the University's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) from March 1.

Admission tests and interviews are in progress for MS, MPhil and PhD programs offered in the first phase.

