AIOU announces admissions of teachers training programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in its second phase of admissions in Autumn 2022 semester has also offered admissions in teacher education programs including 2-year associate degree in education, one-and-a-half, two-and-a-half and four-year B.Ed.

It is an excellent opportunity for students and teachers across the country to develop their professional skills for a career in teaching field, a press release on Monday said.

It is worth noting that Allama Iqbal Open University is the largest teacher training institution in Pakistan, the trained teachers from this university are teaching in schools, colleges, and universities across the country.

The admission form and prospectus are also provided online on the university website and can also be obtained from the main campus, regional offices and prospectus sale points of the university.

New students desirous of admission can apply online till 6th October while already enrolled (current students) can enroll themselves till 18th October at the link https://online.aiou.edu.pk.

For more information students are advised to contact at 051-111-112-468 or email at admn@aiou.edu.pk.

On the other hand, apart from Overseas Pakistanis, residents of other countries can also enroll in these programs.

The programs offered for international students are under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Overseas Pakistanis can download prospectus and form from http://online.aiou.edu.pk. For more details about these programs.

For more information, you can contact International Cooperation and Exchange Office on +92519057165, +92519250175.