AIOU Announces Assignments Submission Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:00 PM

AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced assignments submission schedule of programmes offered in spring 2020 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

According to the schedule, the students enrolled in these programmes are instructed to submit their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th assignment of a six-credit hour course on or before June 1, July 1, July 30 and August 30 respectively.

Similarly, the deadline for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignment for a three-credit hour course is July 1 and August 30 respectively. In case, the students do not receive particulars of their tutors before the submission deadline of 1st assignment, they are advised to access university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk) or contact their regional office either through email or telephone to get this information.

Late submission of assignments is not permissible. Moreover, university has also released schedule for study centers as well as academic programs on television. The students are encouraged to visit regional study centers to seek academic guidance from their tutors and class fellows.

Moreover, the process of appointing tutors for these programs has been expedited and will be completed by the next week. Tutors information will be uploaded on the university website soon.

