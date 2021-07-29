AIOU announces assignments submission schedule for spring 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced assignments submission schedule for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including B Ed, Associate Degree, BS and post graduate programs.

According to the AIOU, this schedule is available online at varsity's website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

As per schedule, the students of B.Ed and ADE programs are required to submit 1st and 2nd assignments on or before August 22 and October 10, 2021 respectively.

On the other hand, submission deadline for 1st and 2nd assignment of BS programs is August 15 and October 03, 2021 respectively. Similarly, submission deadline for 1st and 2nd assignments of post graduate programs is August 29 and October 17 respectively.

If any student does not receive information about their concerned tutor (s) by the deadline of submission of first assignment, they are required to either access university website or contact their respective regional office to obtain this information. Assignments submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

Moreover, in order to participate in ongoing online workshops, the students are required to access their LMS accounts for the schedule of their respective courses.

They can, also, access the given link on the university website (http://www.aiou.edu.pk/workshops.asp). University will send login information regarding username and password to the fresh students via SMS.