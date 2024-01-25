AIOU Announces Entry Test Schedule For MS/MPhil, PhD
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the admission schedule for BS, M.Sc (Hons), M.Phil, and MS programs for the spring semester of 2024.
Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university's website, and students can apply online only. The last date for submitting admission form is February 15.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has issued special instructions to ensure transparency and adherence to merit in the admission process.
Merit is the sole criteria for admission to the BS programs. However, to secure admission in MS/M.
Phil and PhD programs, it is mandatory to pass the entry test and interview.
According to the details, the entrance test and interviews of the MPhil and PhD programs of the Faculty of education will be held on February 20. The date for test and interviews of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies is February 21.
Entry tests and interviews for the faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities will be held on February 22, while the entrance test and interviews for faculty of sciences will be held on February 23. Merit lists will be uploaded on the university website within two weeks of interviews.
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
