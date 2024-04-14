AIOU Announces Exam Schedule
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting online (in camera) Matric and FA programs for international students offered in autumn 2023 semester from April 22.
According to the examination of Associate degree (BA, B.Com), BBA, B.
Ed and BS programs for local students will commence from April 23 throughout the country.
Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations. Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains7 minutes ago
-
PhD admission test held at ICCBS7 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares high alert in view of heavy rains7 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city7 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
ASI dismissed over graft charges8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police commences house workers, tenants registration drive8 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N8 minutes ago
-
Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs: ECP8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights 'Climate Crisis' amidst rain-related losses across Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections8 minutes ago
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string17 minutes ago