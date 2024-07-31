Open Menu

AIOU Announces Exam Schedule For Matric, FA, ICom.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

AIOU announces exam schedule for Matric, FA, ICom.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University has announced the schedule of Matric, FA, and I. Com exams for the Spring 2024 semester.

According to the AIOU, the exams will commence on September 02 at exam centers across the country.

The date sheet is available on the university's website, (www.aiou.edu.pk), while roll number slips are being uploaded to students' portals.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, has issued directives to ensure basic facilities for students at exam centers.

Meanwhile, admissions for the first phase of the Fall 2024 semester are also underway. Students can submit forms for Matric, FA, and ICom programs until September 5, 2024, while online applications for BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs can be submitted until August 20, 2024.

For more information, please visit the university's website or contact the admissions office.

